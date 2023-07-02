Bebe Rexha Wears Protective Eyewear on Stage After Being Hit in the Face with Phone

Bebe Rexha is taking cautionary action.

via: Page Six

Rexha played it safe by wearing protective eyewear at her latest Best F*n Night Of My Life Tour stop in Los Angeles Friday night.

The 33-year-old singer, chic in a sparkly blue top with satin pants and matching gloves, sported a pair of sheer safety goggles as she took the stage to sing “I’m Good (Blue)” at The Wiltern.

The performance came just weeks after a concertgoer hit her in the face with a cellphone while she was performing in New York City, leaving her with stitches and a black eye.

“Wearing them safety glasses cause she ain’t playing no more!” one fan wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post featuring a clip from the show.

“WHAT A QUEEN! still ended tour off strong. that’s a legend,” added another.

As previously reported, Nicolas Malvagna of Manalapan, NJ, was charged with assault over the phone incident, which took place at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on June 18.

Footage captured by fans at the venue showed the phone being chucked from the crowd and hitting Rexha directly in the face. The “I’m a Mess” singer (real name: Bleta Rexha) collapsed to her knees in pain as crew members rushed to the stage to assist her.

Rexha was then taken to a local hospital where she received several stitches. “Im good,” she later joked on Instagram, sharing pics of herself bandaged up with the fresh shiner on full display.