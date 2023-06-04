Bebe Rexha Claps Back at Body-Shaming Trolls: ‘I’m in My Fat Era’

Bebe Rexha is speaking out against the body shamers out there.

via: Page Six

“Yes I’m in my fat era and what?” the “Me, Myself & I” singer tweeted on Friday, alongside a mirror selfie of her in the bathroom with her tummy exposed.

The songwriter accompanied the tweet with a screenshot of TikTok’s suggestions for what others on the app search for, which included phrases such as “bebe rexha coachella fat” and “bebe rexha getting fat same.”

The popular video-sharing app also suggested the phrases “bebe rexha halftime fat” and “bebe rexha before and after.”

In April, Rexha slammed TikTok for similarly suggesting to users the search phrase “bebe rexha weight.”

“Seeing that search bar is so upsetting,” Rexha, 33, tweeted on April 16. “I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what.”

On April 25, the body-positive songstress revealed that her weight gain — which she has “always struggled with” — was attributed to a diagnosis of PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis,

“I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive and just show people love,” Rexha, whose real name is Bleta Rexha, said on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Rexha admitted that, while criticism “comes with the territory” of being in the public eye, the amount of attention she has garnered from her weight gain does “mess with” her.

“You don’t know what somebody’s going through, what they’re going through in their life, so it kind of is tough. But I feel like we’re in 2023 … we should not be talking about people’s weight,” she said.

Rexha’s relationship with her body, and her struggle with her body image, made headlines in 2021 when the artist said she was the “heaviest” she had “ever been” after indulging in food over the holidays.

In a video posted to TikTok at the time, Rexha called herself “disgusting” for weighing in more than she was used to, making her feel “embarrassed.”

“I don’t feel good in my skin, and when I don’t feel good, I don’t want to post, and that’s really honestly the reason I haven’t been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to,” Rexha said.

However, the “Say My Name” artist has been singing a different tune over the past years since her vulnerable moment on TikTok.

Last month, Rexha made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in France, proudly displaying her curves on the red carpet in a skintight custom little black dress by Defaïence.