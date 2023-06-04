Chika Faces Backlash for Twitter Rant About Screaming Infants on Flight, One Kid Belongs to T.I.'s Daughter Zonnique [Photos + Video]

Chika is facing backlash for her Twitter rant about screaming infants on a flight. But unbeknownst to her, one of those kids’ mother was T.I.’s daughter Zonnique.

via: Rap-Up

In a series of tweets, the Alabama rapper blasted a woman and two children that woke her up during the early morning hours.

“To the lady next to me who thought it would be a good idea to buy yourself and your twin infants first class seats on a red-eye flight, who just woke me up by bringing your screaming bastard to OUR seats to soothe her, I just bought $34 Wi-Fi at 4 a.m. to call you a stupid b**ch,” the initial message read.

In addition to waves of backlash over Chika’s opinion, it turned out that Zonnique Pullins, the daughter of Tameka “Tiny” Harris, is the mother of one of the children in question. It wasn’t long before Pullins let off a tweet of her own in response. “Wait, I’m in tears. Not Chika boo was mad my child was cutting up in first class,” the OMG Girlz alum said. “You [should’ve] just sat there and been mad, babe.”

After some reaction through her now-private Twitter account, today (June 3) saw Chika sharing a lengthy message through an Instagram Story, along with several short videos that echoed her overall feelings on the matter.

“Stay mad,” the “Industry Games” talent began. “Being upset at a person ranting about an annoying baby that woke them up at 4 a.m. is a cute way to make you feel like you’re morally superior to someone. You’re literally not. Like I’ve been saying, I wasn’t rude to her, and that’s what I’m good with. I have the decency to be mad externally somewhere else. My only mistake was doing it on Twitter.”

She continued, “I don’t feel bad because the response is disproportionate to the mistake. But, like… do your thing, internet. Y’all already ain’t like me. This ain’t nothing new.”

Check out Chika’s aforementioned video reply below.