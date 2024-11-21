BY: Kara Johnson Published 2 hours ago

As the holiday season approaches, it brings a festive spirit that encourages us to express ourselves in joyful and vibrant ways. Whether you’re attending glamorous parties, family gatherings, or cozy get-togethers with friends, having a polished look can elevate your confidence and amplify the festive cheer. A well-thought-out beauty routine enhances your appearance and makes you feel special during this magical time of year. Here’s a guide to must-have beauty products that will help you achieve that stunning holiday look while keeping you radiant long after the parties are over.

1. HUDA BEAUTY – Easy Blur Natural Airbrush Foundation with Niacinamide ($37, HudaBeauty.com)

Huda Beauty’s Easy Blur Natural Airbrush Foundation with Niacinamide is a must-have for the fall season due to its sheer, breathable coverage that perfectly complements autumn’s cozy, crisp vibes. This foundation effortlessly glides onto the skin, providing a smooth, blurred effect that diminishes imperfections and enhances your natural beauty. It is ideal for those transitional months when skin can become dry or uneven. Infused with Niacinamide, it not only helps reduce the appearance of pores and fine lines but also hydrates and brightens the complexion — essential for combating the dullness often associated with cooler weather.

2. Patrick Ta – Major Glow Crème & Powder Light Reflecting Translucent Highlighter Duo ($40, Sephora.com)

Advertisement

Nothing says holiday sparkle quite like a good highlighter. This product can instantly transform your look by adding dimension and radiance to your face. Apply highlighter on the high points of your face, such as the cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of your nose. Patrick Ta’s Highlighter Duo features a stunning combination of creamy and powder formulas, allowing for a seamless, buildable glow that captivates the skin. This versatile duo caters to all skin tones, delivering a radiant sheen and a luminous finish that effortlessly enhances your natural beauty.

3. Juvia’s Place – Blushed Liquid Blush ($18, Ulta.com)

Adding a pop of color to your cheeks is essential for achieving that youthful, radiant vibe during the holidays. Blush instantly brightens up your complexion and makes your entire look more festive. Experiment with application techniques; blending upwards can create a lifted effect that’s gorgeous for holiday photos. Juvia’s Place liquid blushes offer intense color payoff that delivers vibrant, long-lasting pigmentation, allowing for stunning, customizable cheek looks with just a few drops.

4. MAC Cosmetics – Connect in Colour Eye Shadow Palette: Future Flame ($56, Maccosmetics.com)

Advertisement

Take your festive look to the next level with a versatile eyeshadow palette. Look for palettes that mix shimmery and matte shades, allowing you to create various eye looks. Jewel-toned colors like emerald greens, deep blues, and rich purples can capture the season’s spirit and pair beautifully with holiday outfits. Adding metallic shades can amplify your glam factor for evening events. Don’t forget to prime your eyelids for longer-lasting wear!

5. MAC Cosmetics – Star Status Lipstick Best-Sellers Duo ($25, Maccosmetics.com)

A bold lip can make a powerful statement during the holidays. Whether you lean towards classic red, vibrant berry, or a glamorous nude, the right lip color can instantly elevate your look. A long-lasting formula is ideal for holiday parties to keep you looking fresh without constant touch-ups. Consider pairing a matte lipstick with a glossy gloss for a trendy twist, or stick to a liquid lipstick for an intense color that lasts throughout celebrations.

6. ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr – On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray ($32, Onesizebeaty.com)

Advertisement

A good setting spray is a must to keep your holiday glam intact all night long. Setting sprays can help control shine, add hydration, and even provide a luminous finish that enhances your holiday glow. A few spritzes before and after your makeup application will keep you looking fabulous.

7. Laura Mercier – Translucent Loose Setting Powder ($47, Lauramercier.com)

This cult-favorite powder sets makeup effortlessly. Its lightweight, silky texture blurs imperfections and absorbs excess oil without adding weight or caking. Its universally flattering translucent shade works beautifully on all skin tones, ensuring a natural look while prolonging the wear of your foundation and concealer.

Having a polished look during the holiday season is not just about looking good; it’s about feeling confident and letting your personality shine through. The right beauty products can help you create a stunning glam look that carries the spirit of the holidays, making you ready for any celebration that comes your way. Keep these must-have beauty products in your arsenal as you navigate the festivities. Remember: the holiday season is all about joy, love, and feeling good in your skin! Happy holidays and happy glam-ing!

Advertisement

Will you be adding any of these products to your beauty routine this holiday season? Let us know in the comments!