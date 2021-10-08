'Basketball Wives' Star British Williams Arrested for Stealing SSNs & Lying to the IRS, Faces Five Federal Fraud Charges

Brittish Williams, known for her brief stint on “Basketball Wives LA,” has been indicted on federal fraud charges in St. Louis.

via STL Today:

Brittish Cierrah Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury Sept. 22 on five felony charges of misuse of a Social Security number, four charges of bank fraud, three charges of making false statements to the IRS, three charges of wire fraud and three charges of aggravated identity theft. She was arrested Thursday and pleaded not guilty to those charges in U.S. District Court in St. Louis the same day, court records show.

Prosecutors say Williams used false Social Security numbers in 2017 to obtain loans, lines of credit and other funds from financial institutions. In 2018 and 2019, Williams deposited four checks ranging in value between $4,500 and $5,800 into accounts that she controlled and withdrew the money before the checks bounced or banks realized they were fraudulent, prosecutors said. The owners of the checks were unaware of the deposits, prosecutors said. She also falsely claimed dependents on her 2017-2019 tax returns, using false names and Social Security numbers, prosecutors said.

Williams’ lawyer, Jason Korner, said his client “has been targeted because of her celebrity, and I expect that to be clear once the evidence is produced.”

Williams appeared on the reality show in its third season in 2014, when the Chesterfield resident was engaged to Lorenzo Gordon, who played professional basketball overseas.

That same year, complaints with the Better Business Bureau about Williams’ online boutique, Love of Labels, earned her an F-rating with the consumer watchdog.

Williams’ Instagram page promotes GossipGirlXO, an online clothing and shoe page on Shopify, and recently teased a $750 webinar scheduled for next month on how to get into the trucking business.

She should’ve known better.