Home > NEWS

Barry Keoghan Deactivates Instagram Account Due to ‘Lies’, Calls Out Fans For Showing Up At Family’s House: ‘Too Many Lines Being Crossed’

BY: Walker

Published 9 mins ago

Barry Keoghan is bashing all of the cyberbullying he has allegedly received since he and Sabrina Carpenter recently called it quits after one year of dating.

Keoghan took to X on Saturday to announce that he deactivated his Instagram account following heavy speculation surrounding his relationship with his infant son and his breakup with pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter.

After Keoghan had a son with his now ex-partner Alyson Sandro in August 2022, the pair broke up the following summer. Shortly after, Keoghan started dating Carpenter, a quick pivot that led to social media backlash for the 32-year-old actor. Carpenter and Keoghan have now broken up, and their split has been plagued by rumors that Keoghan had cheated. The compounded controversies seemingly led Keoghan to leave Instagram.

Advertisement

“I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to,” Keoghan said. “I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine.”

Keoghan added that in a few cases, the harassment went beyond social media speculation. He noted that some went as far as “knocking on my granny’s door” and “sitting outside my baby boy’s house.”

“Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy,” Keoghan continued. “I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what. I need you to [remember] he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all. Thank u x.”

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

JT Shares Heartfelt Message Following Her Younger Brother’s Death

By: Walker
NEWS

Influencer Dominique Brown Dies of Food Allergy at Industry Event Despite Reportedly Informing Staff of Her Allergens

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

‘Noose Tightening’ Reportedly on UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s Killer, Says New York Mayor — As Mystery Grows Over How Hitman Escaped World’s Most Surveilled City

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Freaks Come Out At Night: Usher Left Stunned By Intimate Couple During Concert [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Ice Spice Claps Back to Haters Over Weight Loss With Help From SpongeBob

By: Walker
NEWS

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Add New Dates To Grand National Tour Including Extra Toronto Show

By: Walker
NEWS

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Are All Smiles as They Step Out Together

By: Walker
NEWS

Ray J Threatens To Expose His Enemies In Concerning Video

By: Walker
NEWS

Steve Mensch, Tyler Perry Studios President, Dead at 62 After Single-Seater Plane Crash in Florida

By: Walker
NEWS

Eddie Murphy Is Reportedly Making Martin Lawrence Pay For Their Kids’ Wedding — Despite His $200 Million Fortune

By: LBS STAFF