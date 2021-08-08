Barack Obama 'Danced All Night' at His 60th Birthday Party: 'He Never Stopped Smiling'

Barack Obama turned 60 last week and celebrated by having a downsized birthday bash.

via People:

The former President still had “a great time” during an intimate, outdoor gathering of about 200 family members and close friends on Saturday under a massive tent on the grounds of his 29-acre Martha’s Vineyard estate. “He never stopped smiling,” a source close to the event tells PEOPLE. “Literally, every time I saw him, he had the biggest smile.”

The insider adds that the birthday boy “danced all night.” Obama was in good company with a guest list that included Gayle King, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Steven Spielberg, as well as performances from John Legend, H.E.R., and Erykah Badu.

Barack dressed for summer in a light grey, floral button-down shirt with the sleeves cuffed, completed with white pants and a festive, black beaded necklace. Michelle Obama dazzled in a resort-ready, green halterneck dress, which she accessorized with gold jewelry.

Custom black masks were provided for guests, but many opted not to wear them, although they were required for those working the event. The masks, cocktail napkins, and staff badges all featured a special 44×60 monogram.

Barack and Michelle, 57, originally planned a COVID-safe outdoor party on the grounds of their Martha’s Vineyard home, with required testing and other strict protocols for all guests.

“The Obamas are hosting a party to celebrate President Obama’s 60th birthday with family, friends, and former staff,” a source told PEOPLE last weekend, noting that the family enlisted a medical professional to ensure that all CDC, state, and local pandemic protocols would be followed.

After the lengthy guest list and other details of the party were criticized, they scaled back the event for a more intimate gathering, with only friends and close family invited. They also cited the coronavirus pandemic and the rapidly spreading Delta variant for their decision.

“This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place,” Hannah Hankins, a spokeswoman for the Obamas, told PEOPLE. “Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends.”

“He’s appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon,” Hankins added in her statement.

Barack has also asked that instead of gifts, those who wish to celebrate his birthday can make a donation to the Obama Foundation and some of its philanthropic projects.

“In lieu of gifts, guests are being asked to consider giving to programs that work to support boys and young men of color and their families here at home in the United States, empower adolescent girls around the world, and equip the next generation of emerging community leaders including the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, the Girls Opportunity Alliance, or the Obama Foundation’s Global Leadership programs,” a source told PEOPLE.

Michelle previously paid tribute to her husband on Wednesday for his actual birthday, posting a cute family photo to Twitter of them with daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20.

“Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all,” the former first lady wrote. “Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, @BarackObama!”

Other tributes came from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. President Joe Biden also shared a message, along with a throwback of himself giving Obama a high five. “Happy birthday, @BarackObama,” Biden, 78, wrote. “I’m proud to call you a brother and a friend — and I’m grateful for your selfless service to this nation.”

Happy Birthday, Obama!