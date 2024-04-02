BandMan Kevo Confirms Teen Son's Death, Offers Money for Info on What Happened | lovebscott.com

Bandman Kevo has shared the worst possible news with his fans — that his teenage son Kevian has been killed — and he’s asking for fans’ help.

In a tweet shared over the weekend, Kevo confirmed the tragic death, writing “RIP Kevian.” On Instagram, Kevo directed his more than three million followers to an update from The Shade Room in which it’s not that he’s been hearing “mixed reports” about what, exactly, transpired.

According to the TSR update in question, Kevo’s 15-year-old son died in the Kalamazoo area of Michigan. The update cited Kevo directly as stating that he’s not certain what happened, nor had he been successful in his efforts to make contact with the teen’s mother. Meanwhile, in another IG Stories update that was no longer live at the time of this writing, Kevo offered money to anyone in Kalamazoo who may have info on the death.

Sunday, regional outlet WWMT reported that a 16-year-old by the name of Kevian Andre Rice had been fatally shot in an incident local law enforcement speculated could be “linked to an online marketplace transaction.” Kevo is not mentioned in that article, nor is his mother. Similarly, neither are named in a recent press release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.