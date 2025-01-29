BY: Zaniah Boykin Published 3 hours ago

When it comes to ballroom culture, it’s important to know when to give someone their tens. Whether you became familiar with it through the TV show Pose, the iconic documentary Paris is Burning, or Beyoncé’s Renaissance album, ballroom has evolved from an underground queer subculture to a mainstream phenomenon that continues to push full steam ahead.

This culture traces its roots to enslaved people before the Civil War, who performed dramatic entertainment for their enslavers. Over time, it evolved into a form of self-expression that took shape in Harlem, New York, during the early 20th century. By the 1960s, like much of Black history, ballroom faced anti-Black discrimination and was reshaped as an act of rebellion. During a time when Black and brown LGBTQIA+ individuals were ostracized by their communities and families, they found solace and belonging in the ballroom scene.

Over the decades, countless icons and eras have contributed to ballroom culture. Here are five ballroom legends you should know.

1. Crystal and Lottie LaBeija

In 1967, Crystal LaBeija grew frustrated with the colorism and racism in the ballroom scene. Encouraged by her friend Lottie, she created her own house — a chosen family — where Black and brown performers could flourish. In 1968, they hosted their first ball, creating the first house modeled after traditional family structures of mothers and children.

Crystal passed away in the mid-1990s due to kidney failure. Her contributions left a lasting legacy in ballroom culture and the fight against HIV/AIDS.

2. Paris DuPree

Paris DuPree, founder of the House of DuPree, is credited as the originator of voguing. She famously pulled a Vogue magazine from her purse during a ball and mimicked the poses of the models in it, sparking a dance style that remains iconic today. Voguing is characterized by sharp movements, striking poses, and mime-like gestures.

The House of DuPree hosted an event that shared its name with the iconic documentary Paris is Burning. However, Paris reportedly disliked the film, feeling her name was used without her consent. She passed away in 2018 from unknown causes.

3. Willi Ninja

Willi Ninja, often called the “Grandfather of Vogue,” became a legend in the 1980s by taking voguing to a global audience. As the mother of the House of Ninja, he gained fame after appearing in Paris is Burning. Willi expanded his influence as a choreographer, musician, runway model, and modeling coach, inspiring artists worldwide.

An androgynous self-described butch queen, Willi walked in runway shows for Chanel, Jean Paul Gaultier, Thierry Mugler, and Karl Lagerfeld. He also trained supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Iman, teaching them poise and grace. In 2004, he founded Elements of Ninja, his modeling agency. Willi prioritized HIV/AIDS prevention within the LGBTQIA+ community and tragically passed away in 2006 at 46 years old from heart failure.

4. Angie Xtravaganza

Angie Xtravaganza, a Puerto Rican transgender performer, was a true trailblazer in the ballroom community. At 13, she began caring for other young people who had been rejected by their families.

In 1982, she and Hector “Xtravaganza” Valle founded the House of Xtravaganza, the first house in New York’s ballroom scene to primarily feature Latino performers. Their house was created as a response to the discrimination Latino performers faced. Angie also appeared in Paris is Burning, which featured her story. She passed away in 1993.

Although many ballroom icons were taken from us too soon, their impact continues to inspire people to embrace their authentic selves.

Who are some of your favorite ballroom icons? Comment below!