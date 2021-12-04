‘Bachelorette’ Star’s Brother Accused Of Shooting Man In The Head

‘Bachelorette’ star Ivan Hall’s brother has been charged with murder.

According to authorities, he’s being accused of shooting a man in the head.

via The Blast:

As you know, Ivan starred in the Tayshia Adams’ season of the reality show — along with an appearance on ‘Bachelor Nation.’ Unfortunately, his brother — Gabriel Hall — was arrested in October for the murder of Carlo Veliz Jr. in Abilene, Texas.

According to reports, Veliz and Hall were involved in some sort of altercation on August 31, at 1:30 am. Investigators believe that the fight ended with Hall shooting Veliz in the head, ending his life. Police officers reportedly connected Ivan’s brother to the murder after using surveillance footage from the area and linking the car he rented to the scene of the crime. Similar to the CSI-style television show, investigators claim they found a shell casing in the vehicle, along with evidence of gunshot residue on Hall’s hands and clothes.

At this point, Hall is being charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of methamphetamines. He is currently being held on a $400,000 bond. It should be noted, that Hall had previously been identified as a person of interest in the case but was released after police brought him in on unrelated charges.

Interestingly, Ivan’s brother became a topic of discussion while he was on ‘The Bachelorette,’ after he shared with Tayshia that he helps raise Gabriel’s 6-year-old daughter because he gets in trouble with law enforcement. During the show, Tayshia traveled to Gabriels’ hometown for a date. He later appeared on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ where he was eliminated for breaking the rules after meeting a contest who had not yet set foot on the beach. If you are a Bachelor buff, you remember Ivan and Aaron Clancy fought over Chelsea Vaughn — and claimed Vaughn took him aside to talk. But, after hearing her version of the events, she proved that Ivan was lying about who initiated the conversation. Of course, she wondered where Ivan was only trying to secure a rose so he could meet someone new on the beach.

In the end, Ivan confessed to his costars before leaving the show — apologizing to Chelsea, telling her he wouldn’t have accepted a rose from her anyway because he wasn’t in the “right place” mentally.

Gabriel appeared on the show alongside his brother, after showing up for a surprise while the show was visiting Ivan’s hometown, Hall said the visit meant the world to him. “He grew up by my side and knows me best,” he said. Adding, “At the end of the day, he’s my best friend.”

The criminal case against Hall is ongoing.

We feel bad for what Ivan has to deal with, but it looks like Tayshia dodged some major drama.