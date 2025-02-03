Babyface Snub At Grammy Awards Goes Viral After Interview Gets Cut Off In Favor Of Chappell Roan

BY: Walker Published 42 minutes ago

Babyface might be an R&B legend with 12 Grammys under his belt … but, he got big-timed at music’s biggest night — ’cause a couple interviewers cut him off mid-answer to try and get Chappell Roan’s attention at the Grammys!

The “When Can I See You” artist was thoughtfully formulating an answer to a question from the Associated Press reporters when the interviewers became distracted by Chappell Roan.

Afterward, a clip of the incident circulated on social media.

Just saw this live lmaoo The interviewers cut off Babyface to get Chappell Roan’s attention ? pic.twitter.com/h41vzZWgmc — lucy parker ? (@lucy_jo_parker) February 2, 2025

But who wouldn’t excited to talk to Roan, one of the most nominated artists of the night, including Album of the Year for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess? She performed her hit “Pink Pony Club” early in the show.

Babyface, who has 12 Grammys of his own, from a staggering 54 nominations, graciously asked, “You guys wanna do that? Go do that,” after one of the reporters called out to the “Good Luck, Babe!” artist.

The video shows the interviewers then apologizing to Babyface, whose real name is Kenneth Edmonds. Roan did go over.

EW has reached out to reps for both Babyface and Roan for comment.

AP’s Krysta Fauria also made sure to apologize to Babyface again later in the night’s coverage.

“I wanted to say that I’m really sorry about, um, interrupting Babyface earlier,” she said in a clip on social media. “Chappell Roan had come up and there was a lot of commotion, as there is on these carpets, but I’m a big Babyface fan — as are we all — and so I just wanted to say that, that I really apologize.”

On music’s biggest night of the year, Roan’s haul included Best New Artist. She used her acceptance speech to lobby for labels to support their artists.

The artist had said in September that she didn’t actually hope to end the night with a gramophone trophy.

