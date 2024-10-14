Home > NEWS

Azealia Banks Drags Julia Fox Over Remarks About Kanye West Romance

BY: Walker

Published 9 hours ago

Azealia Banks had some confrontational words for Julia Fox after she tweeted that she felt like a “pawn” during her relationship with Kanye West.

Fox revealed that he hated being known as Ye’s ex, and that it was the “most uncomfortable” experience of her life. “I regret that relationship so much,” Fox said. “I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime. … I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend.”

However, Banks questioned her whole narrative.

In a series of tweets, Azealia Banks also took shots at Fox’s history of substance abuse, noting that “little girls are impressionable,” referring to Ye’s four children.

She also accused Fox of trying to gain attention. Julia Fox and Ye’s tryst spanned only a couple of weeks, and in the episode, she revealed that she was the one who broke up with him.

“GIRL.. You literally were contracted for this Job thru a celebrity Madam in miami. youknewwwwww u was there to be a comfort girl. Calling urself a ‘pawn’ is giving urself waaaay too much credit,” tweeted Banks. “U wasn’t even on the chessboard sis. Lmaooo how long is this bitch gonna ride this ‘I ate chicken Alfredo with Kanye and he got me second hand birkin from @therealreal brick and mortar store,’ shit out?? Bitch flew to Los Angeles and was flocking the streets looking for him while he was at nobu with drake. Lmao these white women are something else.”

This isn’t the first time Banks ripped Fox. After confirming the relationship was over, Fox called herself a “#1 hustler,” which at the time, prompted Banks to ask, “What did u hustle him for? A bag and some Lucien’s? You can kiss your days as a low rate escort goodbye sis.”

