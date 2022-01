Ayesha Curry is addressing rumors about her marriage to NBA superstar Stephen Curry head-on.

A few weeks ago, a sketchy blind item surfaced suggesting the two have an open marriage and regularly have affairs with other people.

She says that’s not true.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Ayesha said in response to an Instagram troll. “Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

And there you have it.