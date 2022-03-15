Autopsy Reveals Young Dolph Was Shot 22 Times

The West Tennessee Medical Examiner released their findings on Tuesday regarding Young Dolph’s death on Tuesday, ruling it a homicide.

via: Rap-Up

The Memphis rapper, born Adolph Thorton Jr., was shot a total of 22 times during a deadly ambush, according to findings from the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center.

Dolph suffered gunshot wounds to the head, neck, and chest. The medical examiner officially lists the cause of death as “gunshot wounds to the head, neck, and torso,” ruling it a homicide.

Dolph, 36, was shot and killed when two men got out of a stolen Mercedes and opened fire into Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis where Dolph was making a purchase on Nov. 17, 2021.

Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder.

Smith was arrested in Southaven, Miss. on Dec. 9 for an auto-theft warrant involving the white Mercedes that was believed to be the getaway car used in the murder. Johnson, a rapper who goes by the name Straight Drop, was taken into custody after a manhunt in Indiana on Jan. 11.

Both suspects have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other felony charges. Their next hearing is set for March 24.

The case could qualify for the death penalty, but no determination has been made. “Memphis is already past ready for justice in this case,” said Prosecutor Paul Hagerman.

Two other men, Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor, have been named as persons of interest in the fatal shooting.

RIP Dolph.