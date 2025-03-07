Authorities Arrest 1 of 2 Suspects in Fatal Shooting of Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and His Daughter

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

The Texas community is still reeling from the murder of G$ Lil Ronnie and his five-year-old daughter at a local car wash. Though it may be a while before they attain any peace or closure, the local police have made a huge breakthrough in their investigation.

The arrest of 24-year-old Adonis Robinson happened in Livingston, Texas, where the Rangers tracked down the wanted fugitive, Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez told WFAA on Thursday.

During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Chief Hernandez said two capital murder warrants were issued for Adonis Robinson, 24, who is also a registered sex offender, and 21-year-old Jakobie Russell.

Well-known Fort Worth Rapper Ronnie “G$LilRonnie” Sibley was vacuuming his vehicle at Slappy’s Car Wash in the 6500 block of Forest Hill Drive when police say the two men opened fire and chased him.

Sibly’s 5-year-old daughter was in the car when at least three bullets went through the windshield, killing the Crowley ISD kindergartener. Police found her father a few feet away from the car. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

It’s not clear how the men know each other. Police have not yet identified a motive for this shooting.

“They’re scared, they’re cowards, they’re hiding,” Hernandez said of the suspects Wednesday. “We ask the public, please, you know where they’re at, let us know.”

Chief Hernandez credits the arrest of Robinson to the hard work of the Texas Rangers, the Fort Worth PD Tactical Intelligence Unit and Forest Hill PD, who said they’ve worked non-stop on the case since it happened.

WFAA has also learned from Hernandez that Robinson will likely be extradited to Tarrant County as early as Thursday night. He’s facing capital murder charges, police said.

Forest Hill PD said its preliminary investigation revealed two suspects exited a white four-door Kia, approached the victim’s car and opened fire. Chief Hernandez says that since the search for the other suspect is ongoing, they will release more information as it becomes available.

“The safety of the general public is our first concern,” Forest Hill Mayor Stephanie Boardingham said Wednesday. “We are confident the employees acted quickly in this incident.”

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, to our community because everyone was affected,” she added.

The Texas Rangers have been leading the investigation.

Monday’s fatal shooting at the car wash is the third major incident involving gunfire for the Forest Hill Police Department this year.

Detectives said they’re investigating the shooting death of a woman killed last week by a stray bullet while in her backyard. The Forest Hill Police Department is also investigating a shooting at a dealership, where they arrested one person.

via: WFAA 8

