‘Atlanta’ Shares Teaser for Fourth and Final Season, Announces When It Will Premiere [Video]

FX has announced that the fourth and final season of Donald Glover’s Atlanta will premiere in September.

via: Complex

In a teaser video posted to social media on Friday, FX revealed the fourth and final season of Atlanta will premiere in September on FX and Hulu.

The clip also confirms that the series will return to its home turf, as Season 3 saw Earn (Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) embark on a European tour.

Back to the A. #AtlantaFX: The Final Season. September on FX. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/KUF725T8Au — AtlantaFX (@AtlantaFX) July 22, 2022

The news arrives several months after FX CEO John Landgraft revealed that Season 4 would be Atlanta’s final season during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in February. At the time, Landgraft also revealed that Season 4 had already been shot.

“The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner this fall,” Landgraf said. “The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from Atlanta, which is to say, expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

During the same panel, Glover opened up about the ending of Atlanta.

“Death is natural,” he explained. “When the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right they don’t happen. Things start to get weird… you can’t do too much. The story was always supposed to be what it was and the story, it really was us.”