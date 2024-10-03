Home > NEWS

Ashton Kutcher Not Being Investigated by Feds in Diddy Case Despite Reports

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

It was being reported that Ashton Kutcher was allegedly worried about what Sean “Diddy” Combs would say about his celebrity friends after the rapper’s recent arrest and sex crime charges.

TMZ states that multiple sources with direct knowledge of the Diddy probe tell them… Ashton in no way is a target of the federal criminal investigation involving Diddy.

Additionally, a source close to Ashton tells TMZ … “This narrative has got to stop. Ashton has nothing to do with this. Zero involvement. Zero knowledge of these [Diddy’s] activities. Ashton like everyone else in Hollywood attended a Diddy party 20 years ago.”

There were reports out this week indicating Ashton is terrified Diddy might run to the feds with false allegations about the actor to weasel his way out of jail time … but according to our sources Ashton doesn’t have anything to worry about.

Ashton and Diddy were acquaintances for a couple decades … with Ashton like many other big stars attending one of Diddy’s infamous White Parties … and according to reports, he’s regretting their association in light of Diddy’s recent arrest and indictment.

Federal prosecutors said they were looking at charging more people involved in Diddy’s alleged crimes when they announced the bombshell indictment last month, but so far no one else has been charged.

Meanwhile, attorney Tony Buzbee says he’s representing 120 clients who are going to file civil lawsuits against Diddy and others for sexual assault and abuse.

Buzbee indicated some of the names that will be defendants alongside Diddy in the forthcoming lawsuits “will shock you.”

A rep for the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of NY declined to comment.

via: TMZ

