Ashanti Teases Nelly After He Knocked His Tooth Out While Partying During Super Bowl Weekend | lovebscott.com

Ashanti couldn’t stop laughing at Nelly’s expense after the rapper lost his tooth in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend.

via: People

The rapper, 49, posted a video on his Instagram grid on Saturday, informing his followers that he was going to call his “baby” Ashanti, 43, to show her that he “knocked my g—— tooth out my mouth.”

“Babe, where is it?” Ashanti asked when their FaceTime call connected and she appeared on the screen, reminding Nelly that she found another tooth he lost when they were on a trip in Miami together.

“Where are the spares?” she asked, as a joking but frustrated Nelly told her he doesn’t have spare teeth.

“You still love me?” Nelly asked, to which the “Foolish” singer replied, “Of course,” through her nonstop laughter.

“Babe, what are we gonna do?” she said, continuing to laugh as Nelly informed her that he was obviously going to go to a dentist to fix the issue.

That’s when Ashanti informed her man he needed a “mobile dentist.”

“You still look cute, though,” she told him before they joked about how he was going to have to hold the microphone close to his face at his show. Ashanti then suggested to Nelly that he put a piece of Chiclets gum in the space.

Nelly and Ashanti’s relationship has been a roller-coaster ride for decades. The pair first sparked dating rumors soon after they met in 2003, but they only teased their romance and breakups in the past before they officially confirmed a breakup in 2015.

After that split, they reunited on the Verzuz stage to perform with Ja Rule and Fat Joe in 2021. The following year, they performed together again, this time singing their 2008 hit “Body on Me” together during Power 98.3 and 96.1’s Under the Mistletoe concert.