Ashanti Responds To Irv Gotti, Calls Him A Liar [Photo + Video]

Decades after Ashanti bursts on the scene, dropping hit after hit with Murder Inc., the label’s co-founder Irv Gotti couldn’t help but to reminisce about his time with the songstress. He recently claimed he and the “Foolish” singer had a secret, intimate past relationship. Now, she’s shutting the rumors down.

via: Rap-Up

The singer has refrained from speaking out on social media and in interviews in the wake of Irv Gotti’s controversial comments. But she sat down with Angie Martinez’s “IRL Podcast” where she finally addressed his allegations about their secret romance.

“It wasn’t surprising to me,” she said when asked about Gotti’s “version of the story.”

In a clip from the interview, which airs tonight, Ashanti added, “Irv has flat out lied about a lot of things.”

Gotti previously told “Drink Champs” that he and Ashanti were in a relationship “every day for like two years” and that he came up with her hit “Happy” after they slept together.

Earlier this month, the R&B songstress seemingly responded to Gotti on the “Queens Remix” to Diddy’s single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and Yung Miami.

“I’m finished with it / She can have your little dick,” she sings. “It’s giving obsessed / It’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed / It’s giving this ni**a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, ni**a please say less.”

“I think it was just perfect timing,” Ashanti said of the song’s release. “There was a lot of stuff going on with me and a lot of controversy happening. Some people don’t know how to move on. So, I felt like this was an opportunity to tell people to move on.”

Ashanti is setting the stage for her return to music. On Friday, she is set to drop her new single, “Falling for You.”