Ashanti Brings Nelly Onstage in Las Vegas Amid Speculation That They're Back Together

Like so many other of our favorite female artists, Ashanti has been serving the world some serious body as of late.

via: Complex

Ashanti and Nelly sparked romance rumors again as the “Foolish” singer brought out the rapper during her concert in Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend at Palms Casino Resort.

The singer performed “Body on Me” featuring Nelly as they danced on each other while the crowd cheered.

Take a look at the footage via TMZ:

She also brought out another special guest, her Murder, Inc. label mate Ja Rule, to perform some 2000s hits.

Nelly and Ashanti have been spotted at a few events over the past few months. Their sighting at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia match in April stirred rumors as the two attended hand-in-hand.

They’ve also hit other stages together. The two “have been touring and performing together and just hanging,” a source told People in May. Another insider informed Entertainment Tonight they’re “back together and both of them are very happy.”

In the aughts, Ashanti and Nelly were one of hip-hop’s “it” couples for nearly a decade until they ended their relationship in 2013. They reunited in September 2021 during Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s Verzuz battle. Ashanti mentioned she hadn’t seen Nelly since their breakup and had no idea he would show up—which seemingly revived a new spark between the old flames.