ASAP Rocky Stars in Ad for Rihanna's Fenty Skin Lux Balm [Video]

Most Rihanna fans accepted years ago that the pop artist would be shifting her focus to her Fenty Beauty line. But it looks like ASAP Rocky may now be doing the same.

via: Complex

ASAP Rocky’s making more than adorable children with Rihanna.

Rocky appeared in the promotional post for Rih’s Fenty Skin product, Lux Balm, which is a “Barbados Cherry-powered lip balm” that brings “dry lips back to life with instant hydration,” according the caption under the collaborative post with Fenty Beauty’s Instagram page on Thursday. The clip advertising the Lux Balm is taken from the video for the rapper’s 2023 single “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” named after the couple’s second son.

Around the time of the song’s release, Rocky spoke to Complex about potentially working with Rihanna on new music, as the couple only shares one single, the “Cockiness (Love It)” remix. Rihanna’s also been the muse in the Harlem rapper’s music videos “Fashion Killa” and “D.M.B.”

“I’m always down to collab with my partner, man,” he told Complex. “She’s a phenomenal creative. Yeah, there’s a lot of things we’re going to collaborate on, from products for children, there’s a lot of things to look forward to.”

When asked again during his Puma x F1 launch last November, Rocky declared that their best collaboration is their “beautiful angels,” RZA and Riot Rose.

“If me and my lady was to collab what could we team up and just fucking just smash and go crazy on?” Rocky asked. “I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far.”

“Nothing’s better than that out there,” he added. “Any design…I mean we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, you know, and shaped everything and we had these beautiful angels. So that’s the best collaboration.”