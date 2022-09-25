ASAP Rocky Says Rolling Loud NY Will Be His Last Show Until Album Release [Photos]

A$AP Rocky headlined Rolling Loud in New York City on Saturday night.

Shortly before hitting the stage at Rolling Loud New York, the Harlem rapper took to Instagram to announce he would no longer do live performances—at least, not until his next album drops. Flacko shared the news on the cover of the fictional Rolling Loud magazine. The image included various subheadings, like “The Death of the Dummy,” as well as supporting cover lines, like “ASAP Rocky, the Grim Interview,” “Psycho-delic: What Does AWGE Mean?” and “Flacko’s World: Everything Is Revealed All at Once.”

#AsapRocky announces that #RollingLoud New York will be his last performance until his album drops ?? pic.twitter.com/u6LKSanEFK — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) September 25, 2022

But the most notable element was a headline that read: “His Last Show Until the Album.”

According to the ASAP Mob website, Rolling Loud New York is Rocky’s last scheduled show, which means it’s still unclear when the project will arrive. Next week? Next month? Next year? We’ll have to stay tuned.

Day 2 of Rolling Loud New York went down Saturday at Citi Field in Queens. Rocky delivered a headlining set, which included special guests GloRilla and French Montana, as well as a performance of his unreleased joint track with Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell.

Rolling Loud will conclude Sunday with headliner Future and performances by 21 Savage, Big Sean, Pusha T, Fat Joe, and more.

Rocky has not released a proper studio album since 2018’s Testing. The project delivered 15 tracks with guest appearances by Frank Ocean, Juicy J, Skepta, FKA Twigs, and more. Rocky hasn’t revealed too much information on his upcoming effort, but confirmed it would not be titled All Smiles, as many previously suspected.

“I never publicly said that my album was called All Smiles,” he told Dazed back in May. “That one is more of a concept project, it’s music and more. I’m wrapping up the new album now; I’ve been shooting so many visuals for it. I don’t want to be cliche or sound like a salesman, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit on everything. Going from that industrial, subversive sound from Testing and then graduating with a more polished sound…I just like where it is.”