Arrest Warrant Issued For Kodak Black Over Drug Policy Violation

Not again! It appears that Kodak Black is in trouble with the law again.

According to TMZ, Florida police are looking for Kodak because he violated his bail conditions by failing a drug test.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a judge signed off an arrest warrant in Kodak’s name Thursday … which just got filed in Broward County court yesterday. In the paperwork, it says Kodak is to taken into custody if any sheriff’s deputies encounter him.

The reason … a judge says he was found to have screwed up twice in recent weeks. On Feb. 3, the agency he’s supposed to report to for random drug testing claims he was a no-show for a screening and failed to submit a sample that day. The following week, on Feb. 8, that same agency says Kodak did submit a sample … but they allege it came back dirty.

According to them, he was positive for traces of fentanyl … although it’s unclear how much.

That was enough for a judge to tell authorities to go get him. If he’s caught … there’s additional orders to hold him without bond until his next hearing in this Oxy case from last year.

If you recall last summer Kodak was arrested for possession of a controlled substance without prescription during a traffic stop were cops say they found upwards of 31 oxycodone pills in his car.