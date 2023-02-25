Brian Austin Green on Vanessa Marcil’s Co-Parenting Claims: ‘Lies From A 50+ Year Old’

Brian Austin Green has heated words for his ex Vanessa Marcil.

via: Page Six

Brian Austin Green is clapping back against his ex Vanessa Marcil’s claims that she raised their 20-year-old son, Kassius, by herself.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 49, shared a screenshot of a response the “Las Vegas” star, 54, wrote during a recent Q&A, in which she alleged, “We didn’t & don’t co-parent. I raised my son alone.”

Green then wrote back on his Instagram Stories Thursday, “So, I can’t tell you all how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+ year old woman on social media like she is still in high school.”

“She has never in her life been someone to walk the walk,” he continued. “Talk is cheap.”

Green — who also shares three kids with ex-wife Megan Fox and a 7-month-old son with girlfriend Sharna Burgess — said he and the “Transformers” star did a lot to raise Kassius during their 10-year marriage.

“Megan and I bust our asses to give Kass a well rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there,” he wrote. “I’m assuming that’s why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY.”

Page Six has reached out to Marcil’s reps for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Green and Marcil have feuded on social media several times regarding their son.

Most recently, the “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” actor took to Instagram to slam Marcil for allegedly claiming that he “spent years taking her to court and asking for child support.”

He then shared a screenshot of an alleged court document that listed Marcil as the petitioner and him as the respondent.

“#factsisfacts,” Green said in October 2022. “#thetruthshallsetyoufree.”

In 2018, Marcil also accused her ex of “cutting out” Kassius from his life.

“12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support,” she claimed at the time.

Marcil noted that Green and Fox “lost that case.”

Green and Marcil began dating in 1999 after meeting on the set of “Beverly Hills, 90210.” They welcomed Kassius in 2002 and split in 2003.