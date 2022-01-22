Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Los Angeles Vehicle Crash [Photos]

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening in Los Angeles.

A representative for the Terminator actor confirmed to NBC, adding that his main concern is “for the woman from the other vehicle.”

The accident took place at 4:35 p.m., per the Los Angeles Police Department, at Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue. Photos from TMZ show what appears to be the former California governor’s GMC Yukon on top of a red Toyota Prius with a wheel on the hood of the vehicle, as the publication reports that law enforcement shared he was turning left at a red light.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a bad car accident, woman injured, TMZ reports https://t.co/VG7jp7XB9H pic.twitter.com/EF5eP2FUQI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 22, 2022

Schwarzenegger can be seen in the photos, wearing a brown jacket and black pants, along with his friend Jake Steinfeld. A woman was reportedly brought to the hospital with “an abrasion to her head,” as TMZ shares she was driving the Prius and was spotted bleeding from her head.

The movie star was reportedly not ticketed in the car crash.

