Arkansas Rapper Bankroll Freddie Busted for Drugs, Gun

Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie got his moment in 2021 thanks to the release of his Big Bank project. It marked his second full-length effort, following 2020’s From Trap To Rap, since he signed to Quality Control at the end of 2019.

via: New York Post

Bankroll Freddie was arrested Thursday on drug and weapon charges after he was pulled over for speeding, police said.

The 27-year-old “Drip Like Dis” recording artist, born Freddie Demarus Gladney, was stopped by police in Marion, Arkansas around 6:30 p.m., police said.

Bankroll Freddie was allegedly in possession of 21 pounds of marijuana — which is banned in the state, 171 grams of promethazine and a gun.

He was booked on federal drug and weapons charges and jailed in Crittenden County.

According to TMZ, Freddie was pulled over for speeding earlier this week, but the traffic stop ended with his arrest and a number of charges. Arkansas State Police pulled the rapper over on interstate 55, and during the stop, cops allegedly found guns and narcotics in a pickup truck. As a result, Freddie was charged with resisting arrest, drug and firearm possession, and speeding. TMZ reports that Freddie is being held on $2,870 bond.