Ariana Grande’s New BF Ethan Slater’s Wife Lilly Jay ‘Devastated’ by Actor's Romance With Pop Star, Feels ‘Betrayed’

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s romance came as a surprise to the Broadway actor’s now-estranged wife who feels he abandoned his family.

According to sources close to the situation, Lilly Jay — who has been married to Slater since 2018 — is furious with Slater for deciding to break up their family. The two have been a couple since high school.

An insider said Jay feels for their son who was born in August 2022. She feels the child will be hurt by the lack of both parents around him.

TMZ reported that sources claim the two are not on “good terms” at the moment. To make matters worse, Jay’s pals pointed out that Grande had liked a social media post that Slater made on Mother’s Day this year — celebrating Jay.

He wrote, “Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world.”

The insider said Jay feels “betrayed” and “heartbroken.”

Another source told the outlet, “It’s understandable that emotions are high and it’s hard seeing your ex move on, especially in such a public way, and her friends are trying to protect her. But Ari and Ethan are just trying to lay low and be respectful of their exes as they pursue this new relationship.”

Grande and Slater grew close on the set of the upcoming film Wicked. The bond caused the singer to break things off with her LA-based real estate agent husband Dalton Gomez.

Sources said Grande and Gomez have been over since January. The entertainer’s pals have been adamant she did not start dating Slater until after she ended things with Gomez.

Earlier this week, another source told Page Six that Jay was “blindsided” by Grande and Slater’s romance.

“It’s horrible. They were high school sweethearts. They have a baby! She’s a wreck,” a source revealed. The insider claimed “nothing appeared wrong between them” before he ended things.