Ariana Grande Holds Back Tears As She Admits to Getting ‘a Ton of Lip Filler Over the Years'

Ariana Grande got a little emotional in a new video as she admitted to getting “a ton of lip filler” when she was younger.

The “7 Rings” singer walked fans through her skincare and makeup routines on Vogue’s YouTube page Tuesday and spoke candidly about her past cosmetic work while touching up her pout.

“Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips, [I’ve] had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so … [it was] too much. I just felt like hiding, you know,” she said.

Grande, 30, paused and looked up to stop tears from flowing down her cheeks.

“I didn’t expect to get emotional,” she shared. “For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it’s not since I stopped getting fillers and Botox.”

The “Wicked” star confessed that she is not against getting injected again in the future, but for now, she wants to embrace her “well-earned cry lines and smile lines.”

“[Aging] can be such a beautiful thing. Now might I get a facelift in 10 years? Might, yeah, but these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss. If we’re sitting here talking about beauty secrets, f–k it, let’s lay it all out there,” she continued.

Grande also reflected on rising to fame at 16 years old and explained how her “relationship to beauty has changed so much” over time.

“Being exposed to so many voices at a young age, and especially when people have, like, things to say about your appearance and stuff at a young age, it’s really hard to know what’s worth hearing and not,” she said.

The R.E.M. Beauty founder copped to previously “used makeup as a disguise” and “something to hide behind” with “more and more hair” and “thicker” eyeliner.

“I think as I get older, I don’t love that being the intention behind it anymore,” she said. “I think of it as self expression now and accentuating what is here. Our relationships to beauty are so personal. Like, we’re here talking about beauty secrets. Isn’t the secret that we all just wanna feel our best and be loved?”

Grande — who has been navigating a scandalous split from her husband, Dalton Gomez — recently shaded her past makeup looks in a TikTok video in which she heavily applied black eyeliner to her lids.

“me to old me who wouldn’t dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an overdrawn lip,” she wrote on top of the video.

