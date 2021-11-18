Apple TV+ and Mariah Carey Unveil Trailer for “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues,” [Video]

The Queen of Christmas is back!

The highly anticipated special will reveal the first and only performance of multi-Grammy Award-winning, global icon Carey’s new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” on Apple TV+. Carey is joined by Grammy-nominated worldwide artist Khalid and Grammy-winning legend Kirk Franklin, as they bring the spirit of Christmas to fans around the world. The Queen of Christmas will also ring in the holidays with a dazzling, new rendition of fan-favorite, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

“Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” will feature an exclusive interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Carey, along with her 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, as they share favorite holiday moments, and Carey celebrates her beloved holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and Apple TV+’s perennial smash-hit, “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

The holiday event is executive produced by Carey, along with Tim Case, Charleen Manca and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand, and directed by Joseph Kahn, a world renowned director of music videos and films (“Bodied Detention,” “Torque”), who also serves as executive producer on the special.

“Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues,” which will premiere on AppleTV+ on Friday, Dec. 3.

Get ready for the ultimate Christmas celebration with @MariahCarey! On December 3, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues comes home to Apple TV+ https://t.co/EaQ9oS10Ji #TheMagicContinues #MariahSZN pic.twitter.com/fs90sNnHoj — Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 18, 2021