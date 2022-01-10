AOC Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Miami Trip For New Year's [Photo]

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Sunday. The congresswoman was recently seen vacationing in Miami, Florida for the New Year’s holiday.

via: New York Post

“Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” the statement said.

“The Congresswoman received her booster shot this fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance.”

The lefty Dem’s positive test result comes just over a week after she was spotted maskless enjoying drinks with her boyfriend while on vacation in Miami as Omicron cases soared across the nation.

The progressive “Squad” member was photographed with boyfriend Riley Roberts sitting outside at the Doraku Izakaya and Sushi restaurant on Dec. 30, sipping a cocktail and checking her phone.

AOC’s maskless winter getaway was criticized on social media by supporters of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has taken a strong stance against mask mandates.

“Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership,” read a post from the Team DeSantis Twitter account in response to the photo.

Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership. https://t.co/AU0Khspu8P — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) December 31, 2021

The Sunshine State’s lieutenant governor, Jeanette Núñez, also chimed in, writing, “@AOC’s New York state of mind clearly doesn’t mind being in the free state of Florida…mask free of course.”

Former White House press secretary and Florida native Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that AOC’s travel choice was “interesting.”

“I guess she enjoys the freedom-loving utopia of Florida over her mandate-ridden New York!” added McEnany, now a co-host on the Fox News midday show “Outnumbered.”

So now @AOC is vacationing in my great home state of Florida – interesting! I guess she enjoys the freedom-loving utopia of Florida over her mandate-ridden New York! Discussing this & more on @OutnumberedFNC, @FoxNews at 12pm ET. Join us! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 31, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez shot back at the Team DeSantis tweet the following day, writing: “Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks? If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks. In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here :)”

Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks? If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks. In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here :) https://t.co/LmmqT8eLDh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

“I’d also be happy to share some notes from @GovKathyHochul’s work in NY since he seems to be in need of tips!” she added in another tweet.

I’d also be happy to share some notes from @GovKathyHochul’s work in NY since he seems to be in need of tips! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

She also fired back at former Donald Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes, who called out Roberts for “showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals,” as seen in the photo.

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” AOC wrote. “Ya creepy weirdos.”

If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

The far-left lawmaker was spotted maskless again in Florida last week at a packed Miami drag bar amid a record-high number of COVID-19 cases in New York City.

In a video posted by a reporter for the Sunshine State’s Conservative Voice on Sunday, she was seen waving to the large crowd of mostly unmasked drag bar-goers.

The congresswomen reproached Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in February after he took a family vacation to Cancun while his state experienced a deadly winter storm that knocked out power to millions and left 23 dead.

“If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent insurrection that killed several people, he could’ve taken his vacation in peace,” she tweeted at the time. “Texans should continue to demand his resignation.”

If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent insurrection that killed several people, he could’ve taken his vacation in peace. Texans should continue to demand his resignation. But don’t blame me for this, my points are on Amtrak! ? https://t.co/CAWCgtxQ73 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 18, 2021

DeSantis taunted AOC in a press conference last week when he was asked about her trip.

“If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I’d be a pretty doggone wealthy man, let me tell ya,” said DeSantis, 43.

Republicans really were reaching, AOC was maskless outdoors. Get well soon AOC.