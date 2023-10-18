Antonio Brown Hands Over $15k in Child Support Following Arrest

Antonio Brown ponied up $15,000 toward child support payments following his arrest earlier this month — and he doesn’t seem too happy about it.

via TMZ:

Brown was locked up on Sunday after he had been accused of ducking payments to his ex, Wiltrice Jackson … but a short time later, he doled out the $15K necessary to get out of jail.

And, on Tuesday, he shared a video on Instagram showing him singing some Young Jeezylyrics that seemed to show he was mad at Jackson, the mother of his 15-year-old daughter.

“And I don’t wanna tell my child that his moms ain’t s***,” he belted out while holding what appeared to be a receipt for the child support payment and a large wad of cash. “And this ain’t about me, she just a money hungry bitch.”

Jackson told TMZ Sports just last week that she was upset with Brown for not paying child support for their daughter … claiming he owed her nearly $31,000.

“I do want him arrested,” she said. “Because, right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.”

Since he was released from jail, Brown has been spotted at a mall on a shopping spree … as well as in a high-rise in New York City.

This is messy.