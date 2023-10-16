Antonio Brown Arrested After Allegedly Failing To Pay Child Support

Antonio Brown was arrested in Florida over the weekend.

via: Sports Illustrated

Brown was arrested Sunday for unpaid child support on an out-of-county warrant, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department told Sports Illustrated on Monday. He was taken into custody outside his Dania Beach home.

Wiltrice Jackson, the mother of Brown’s daughter, Antanyiah, told TMZ over the weekend that she wanted Brown arrested for unpaid child support and claimed he owes $30,940.41. She added that Brown goes months at a time without seeing his daughter, who was born in 2008. The Broward County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Brown later was released on $15,000 bond.

The warrant was filed by the Miami-Dade Police Department in what appeared to be the final straw in a drawn-out story line. In April, a judge ruled that Brown had missed child support payments, but there was no movement on the case until Sunday’s arrest. Jackson said Brown was “making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.”

Brown last played professionally for the Buccaneers in 2021.