2Pac’s Brother Claims Diddy Called Him To Deny Having Any Part In Rapper’s Death

2Pac’s brother Mopreme Shakur has revealed that Diddy called him and denied that he was involved in the murder of the late rap superstar in 1996.

via: Vibe

During an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Mopreme recalled the Bad Boy mogul phoning him in the 2000s. “The boy Puffy called me though,” Shakur began. “Puffy called me back in the day. … He was like, ‘I just want you to know I ain’t have nothing to do with your brother’s [murder]. I know who you are, but we never met and I just want to call you man to man and let you know that I ain’t have nothing to do with your brother’s death.’”

Mopreme explained that The Los Angeles Times published an article during the time that implicated Sean Combs in Pac’s death. Even though Combs seemed “sincere” during the call, Shakur wanted more information regarding the case.

“I told him I appreciate the call, but the truth has yet to come out, so we gon’ see,” he continued. “Back then, I wanted all the information I could get. I heard what he said, but this sh*t been so chaotic. Ain’t know which way to go until you found out more information…He could have been trying to cover his a**, or he could have been sincere.”

That article was later retracted in 2008. The Los Angeles Times explained that the story “relied heavily on information that The Times no longer believes to be credible.” Diddy was positioned in the Times’ story as being at the center of the Death Row rapper’s untimely demise. Shockingly, the piece didn’t mention Duane “Keefe D” Davis—the man recently arrested concerning Pac’s death.

In September, Las Vegas law enforcement arrested Davis. A Nevada grand jury indicted the man on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo alleged Keefe was the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of Tupac Shakur.

The suspect was scheduled to appear before a judge on Oct. 4. to enter a plea. However, Davis’ attorney never showed up. Keefe D requested a two-week continuance to seek counsel, which the judge approved.