Anthony Edwards Apologizes for Homophobic Comments: ‘I Was Raised Better Than That’

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards apologized via Twitter on Sunday after receiving backlash for homophobic comments expressed via his Instagram Stories over the weekend.

Anthony Edwards is wild for this man ? pic.twitter.com/ccSkkDfe1E — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) September 11, 2022

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry,” he wrote. “It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

Edwards appeared to be sitting in a car when he recorded a group of individuals standing around in a circle on the opposite side of the street, saying, “Look at these queer ass n****s, man. Look at the world I came to.” A woman can be heard laughing in the background. “These n****s different,” the 2020 first overall pick captioned the post.

Edwards starred in the 2022 Netflix movie Hustle where he played Kermit Wilts, a NBA Draft prospect who repeatedly tried to get under the skin of fellow prospect Bo Cruz, played by Juancho Hernangómez, throughout the Combine. The man nicknamed Ant-Man posted career-highs across the board last season with 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists per game.

That apology had PR team written all over it. We’re not buying it.

