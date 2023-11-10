Anthony Anderson Takes Over For Jamie Foxx As Host of Fox’s New Music Game Show ‘We Are Family’

Black-ish alum Anthony Anderson and his mom Doris Bowman (aka “Mama Doris”) are teaming up to host Fox‘s new midseason music-centric guessing game show We Are Family.

via: Variety

Anderson and Bowman replace Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx, who had previously been announced for “We Are Family.” Jamie Foxx continues as an executive producer on “We Are Family,” as he presumably recovers from a medical condition that he was hospitalized for earlier this year. Jamie Foxx also hosts another music game show, “Beat Shazam,” for Fox (with Corinne Foxx as the show’s DJ), but Nick Cannon filled in as host, and Kelly Osbourne guested as DJ, for episodes that aired this summer.

Anderson and Bowman — also known as “Mama Doris” — have worked together on several projects, including the gamer “To Tell the Truth,” as well as “Trippin’ with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris.” According to Fox, the new show “will showcase non-famous relatives of celebrities performing amazing solo performances and duets with their hidden famous family member.”

The show, from Jeff Apploff’s Apploff Entertainment and Fox Alternative Entertainment, follows a studio audience of 100 contestants who are competing for up to $150,000 by guessing which celebrity the performer is related to. Celebrities appearing on “We Are Family” include musicians and pro athletes, Fox said.

“We’re so excited to have Anthony and Doris headline We Are Family,” said Fox unscripted programming prexy Allison Wallach. “They embody everything that’s special about this show –a ton of laughs, a lot of heart and some friendly on the edge-of-your-seat competition that the whole family can enjoy.”

“We Are Family” is co-produced by Apploff Entertainment and Fox Alternative Entertainment, which created the program. Jeff Apploff, Joni Day and Jamie Foxx are executive producers, while “We Are Family” showrunner Matilda Zoltowski is also executive producer of the series.

“I jumped at the opportunity to host ‘We Are Family’ and can’t wait for you to see all the celebrities, their relatives and the many surprises we have in store this season – and with my mama by my side, you never know what’s going to happen,” said Anderson in a statement.

Here’s a first look at “We Are Family”: