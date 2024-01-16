Anthony Anderson Says He Wants to Host Oscars, Celebs Praise Him After Emmys [Video]

Anthony Anderson took the stage at the top of the Emmys on Monday night to open the much-delayed awards show on Fox with a musical number paying tribute to hit TV theme songs.

Among the songs included in Anderson’s monologue montage were: “Good Times,” “The Facts of Life,” “Miami Vice” (that one Barker joined in on). Anderson played the tunes on his piano and was accompanied by a “small,” “diverse” and “inclusive” choir from Compton, featuring Black women and men — and one white man.

Anderson’s Emmys stint is airing just over a week after standup comedian Jo Koy’s already infamous monologue flopped at the Golden Globe awards, but Anderson made no reference to the Globes in his own speech.

TMZ caught up with Anderson post show.

Speaking with the outlet, Anderson made his desire to keep this hosting thing going known, saying he’s got this eyes on the Academy Awards job.