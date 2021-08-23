On Another ‘Donda’-Less Weekend, Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address and Drake Responds

Kanye West has pulled an unexpected move amid his reignited feud with Drake.

via: Hype Beast

The extreme move comes after ‘Ye shared a screenshot of a group chat where he adds Pusha-T along with an image of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, and the words “I live for this. I’ve been f*cked with by nerd ass jock n*ggas like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you,” addressed to someone with saved under the name “D.” Although Kanye deleted the post shortly after, screenshots have already been circulated throughout various social media platforms. Fans of Drake are also raising security concerns as the full address of Drake’s home is now widely available.

IM CRYING DRAKE GOT KANYE IN HIS JOKER ARC LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/yWNfZSzsFW — hasan?? (@flackospurity) August 21, 2021

Drake on ‘Life is Good’ with Future: ‘Virgil got the Patek on my wrist doin’ front flips’ Kanye apparently wasn’t happy about not receiving one, and it appears he was telling Virgil Abloh that he wants him to make him one as well, but to ‘make his diamonds do backflips’ ? pic.twitter.com/TliGuQQIpi — ????????. (@StrappedHH) August 21, 2021

It’s unclear how their beef will play out. Both rappers are gearing up to release new albums. There are rumors that Kanye was waiting to release DONDA at the same time as Drake’s Certified Lover Boy. On Thursday, Ye is set to host another listening event for the album at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

After Ye’s post and delete, Drake shared a video on IG Stories of himself laughing while driving through Toronto.

Drake reacts to Kanye West posting his address on Instagram pic.twitter.com/OmHFpOjPrN — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 23, 2021