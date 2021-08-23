DaBaby Addresses Homophobic Rant in First Performance Since Scandal [Video]

DaBaby said he “never meant to offend anybody” when he made homophobic remarks at last month’s Rolling Loud music festival.

via: Rap-Up

On Sunday (Aug. 22), the embattled rapper made an appearance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam, one of the only festivals that did not remove him from the lineup following his controversial appearance at Rolling Loud last month. He opened his set with a pre-recorded video montage during which he addressed the fallout and thanked Hot 97.

“[Hot 97] allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash. So hats off to y’all for that,” he told the crowd at MetLife Stadium. “They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago.”

He continued, “And Hot 97 was also willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world, and still allow me to come right out here on this stage and utilize their platform to help the world move forward and become a better place and not dismiss people based off mistakes made like we ain’t human.”

Shortly after the video, he launched into his Megan Thee Stallion collaboration “Cry Baby.” “Other than the people that, you know, was truly offended, I feel like the rest of y’all motherfu**ers being cry babies,” he said.

DaBaby was removed from several festival lineups including Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, and Day N Vegas in the wake of the controversy. He eventually apologized to the LGBTQ+ community for his “hurtful and triggering comments,” but the apology was later deleted.

Last week, he joked that he was changing careers after being “canceled.” “I’m switching to R&B. F**k a rap,” he said.

During his Summer Jam performance, DaBaby also paid tribute to Pop Smoke, “one of NYC’s greats that left us before they was supposed to.”

As we remember, DaBaby apologized once before on Instagram, but decided to remove it from his grid only six days after posting it.