Angus Cloud Died from Accidental Overdose of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine

Angus Cloud died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, last month. Cloud’s family said that he had been struggling with grief following the death of his father.

The family’s official statement also spoke about Cloud’s openness about mental health struggles.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the family statement said. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

TMZ reports, Cloud died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and more in what’s being ruled an accidental overdose.

According to the Alameda County Coroner, the “Euphoria” star suffered acute intoxication from the combination of drugs which also included benzodiazepine.