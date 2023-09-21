Kim Kardashian's Acting Skills In 'AHS' Debut Earns Her Praises

Kim Kardashian had a lot of people doubting her acting skills leading up to the premiere of “American Horror Story: Delicate.”

via: AceShowbiz

The SKIMS mogul, who plays a character named Siobhan Walsh, appeared in several scenes throughout the first episode, titled “Multiply Thy Pain”. Directed by Jessica Yu and written by Ryan Murphy, the episode introduced Emma Roberts’ Anna, a former CW star turned indie film darling with Siobhan acting as her publicist.

Upon watching the episode, fans and critics alike took to social media to comment on Kim’s appearance. Praising “The Kardashians” star, a fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Kim serving natural actress I fear.” Another fan echoed the sentiment, noting, “Kim Kardashian just devoured every other actor. I’m dead.”

“Oh! Kim is taking it,” a surprised viewer wrote. Someone else added, “There’s @kimkardashian!! Doin great!!”

Some others, meanwhile, pointed out the similarities between Kim’s character and her mom Kris Jenner. “She acting as her mom lmao. Hella cute,” one viewer opined. “Not Ryan [Murphy] casting Kim to play her mom Kris,” another said.

Kim’s acting skills weren’t the only thing surprising. Viewers were shocked with vulgar first line of dialogue on the series as she said, “Tell [them] to suck my c**t!”

Prior to the season premiere, some people cast doubt on Kim’s acting skills. Of the decision to cast the KKW Beauty founder, show’s co-creator Ryan Murphy shared, “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family.”

“Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done,” he continued.

It remains to be seen just how involved Kim’s character will be throughout the rest of the “AHS” season, but the fans have certainly spoken.