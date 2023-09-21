‘Devastated’ Jeannie Mai ‘Holding Out Hope’ That Jeezy Will Change His Mind About Divorce

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s marriage is coming to an end.

via: Page Six

Mai is “devastated” that her marriage is over and “wants her family unit back,” an insider tells Page Six.

“The truth is Jeannie wants her marriage to work, and wants her family to be one solid unit,” a source tells us. “She is devastated that Jeezy filed for divorce.”

News broke last week that rapper Jeezy, 45, filed for divorce from Mai just one year after their daughter Monaco’s arrival.

According to court papers obtained by Page Six, the “My President” rapper stated that he and the TV host were separated, and their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The couple was married for two years.

Our insider said that despite the divorce filing, “[Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out. She did not get married to get divorced. This was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down.”

The source added: “Even though Jeezy has filed, Jeannie is holding out hope that he would be willing to sit down and works things [out]. She is hoping for a resolution and wants to remain as a united family unit.”

A source told “Entertainment Tonight” that the former co-host of “The Real” and the “Lose My Mind” rapper had different opinions when it came to “certain family values and expectations,” which led to the divorce filing that shocked fans.

“They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren’t being completely met,” the insider told the outlet.

Jeezy (born Jay Wayne Jenkins) stated in his filing that the exes have a prenup in place, and he’s seeking joint legal custody.

Mai’s team did not get back to us for comment.

But Mai, 44, had publicly gushed over her “love” for Jeezy days before the rapper filed for divorce.

She said in an Instagram clip of his new memoir, “Adversity for Sale,” “Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom… You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist.”

She added she was, “Honored to walk beside you my love,” in the sentimental post days before the filing.