Angelina Jolie Reveals Daughter Zahara Will Be Attending Spelman College [Photo + Video]

Angelina Jolie took to social media to reveal the school that her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, will be attending Spelman College.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU,” the Oscar-winning actress wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Zahara posing with some of her new classmates.

In another video circulating social media, Angelina got in on some of the Spelman orientation fun and did the Electric Slide with other students and their parents.

Welcome to the AUC, Zahara & Angelina!