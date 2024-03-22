Angel Reese Addresses NSFW “AI Generated” Photos Of Her Circulating Online | lovebscott.com

Angel Reese Addresses NSFW “AI Generated” Photos Of Her Circulating Online

Angel Reese publicly condemned “weird” AI-generated NSFW images of her.

via: Vibe

Reese has shut down any and all discussion of “crazy and weird” salacious photos that surfaced of her online. According to the LSU Forward, the images are “AI-generated.”

“Creating fake AI pictures of me is crazy and weird AF!” Reese wrote on X. “Like I know I’m fine & seem to have an appeal to some but I’m literally 21 and yall doing this bs when I would neverrrrrr.”

Since the popularity of artificial intelligence has grown, many other celebrities have fallen victim to the same antics, whether through imagery or audio.

