Andy Cohen Clarifies Conversation with Teresa Giudice About Leaving ‘RHONJ’

Andy Cohen is attempting to clear the air and set the record straight.

via: Page Six

The producer detailed a conversation he had with Teresa Giudice after he ignited rumors that she is leaving “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Cohen 54, shared on his SiriusXM show, “Radio Andy,” Wednesday that he believed Giudice, 51, was done with the Bravo reality series after taping its tempestuous Season 13 reunion last month, which he wrote about in his newly released book, “The Daddy Diaries.”

However, the OG “Housewife” apparently did not take kindly to the inference.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host revealed that when Giudice appeared on his late-night talk show Tuesday, she took him to task backstage.

“Teresa said, ‘I need to talk to you about some things that are in the book,’ and I said, ‘OK’ … and we had a conversation off the stage, and she’s like, ‘You know, I didn’t quit the show at the last reunion,’ and I go, ‘That’s not what I said,’” he relayed.

“I just thought she was done and over it after the last reunion, and I believe I said something to her, and I think I even maybe said, ‘I don’t know, maybe you should step away. What do you think?’”

Cohen shared that he received a text message from Giudice a week after filming the reunion in which she wrote, “‘I’m not leaving the show, and I never want to leave the show.’”

Cohen likely assumed Giudice wanted a break from the show as she has been embroiled in a lengthy on-again, off-again feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

However, the “Standing Strong” author has long insisted that she would never walk away from the show, on which she is the only remaining original cast member.

“I started the show,” she told People last year. “I’m never going to give that to anyone because I’m the one that started the show.”

However, Giudice has been forced to take a break, as Page Six exclusively reported Tuesday that “RHONJ” has been put “on pause” amid her family drama.

Multiple sources told us that Bravo execs have decided to delay production on Season 14 as Giudice and Melissa, 44, are “legitimately estranged.”

We’re told the network is unsure how to proceed, and “no one has been offered a contract — or been fired — for next season.”