Andrew Garfield Says He's Taking a Break from Acting to 'Just Be a Bit Ordinary'

Andrew Garfield is taking some time off.

via NYDN:

Andrew Garfield has had a busy year-and-change, appearing in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Tick, Tick … Boom!”—which netted his an Oscar nomination—on the film side and FX’s true crime limited-series “Under The Banner of Heaven.”

Needless to say, Garfield wants to take some time away from acting.

“I’m going to rest for a little bit,” Garfield told Variety. “I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season.”

“I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

Garfield was next set for a BBC adaptation of “Brideshead Revisited” with Cate Blanchett, Ralph Fiennes and Rooney Mara, but series director Luca Guadagnino said earlier this week that the project was “shelved.”

Time off is good for everyone — especially creatives.