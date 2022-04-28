Police Find Guns at ASAP Rocky’s Los Angeles Home Following Arrest

LAPD claims to have confiscated several guns from the home of ASAP Rocky after his arrest at LAX last week.

via: Complex

TMZ reports that police searched his property last week and walked away with several firearms. Law enforcement sources said detectives plan to run ballistic tests on the weapons, which could determine whether Rocky was the individual who fired at a victim in the November 2021 shooting. There will also be extensive background checks on the guns to deduce whether they might be stolen or possibly belong to someone other than Rocky.

Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, April 20 upon returning home from Barbados on a private jet. Police served the search warrant at Rocky’s residence following the arrest, with officers utilizing a battering ram to enter the property. Cops were spotted leaving the property with “a box of potential evidence,” although it’s unclear if the firearms were included.

According to further details that arrived after ASAP’s arrest, police elected not to give notice to Rocky or his team in order to simultaneously carry out a search at his home. He was later released from custody after posting bail, which was set at $550,000. Rocky, who has not yet been charged with any crimes, was seen dining with Rihanna just days after his arrest.

The alleged victim said Rocky and two other individuals approached him last fall and shot at him several times amid an argument. The unnamed individual said a bullet “grazed his left hand” during the reported incident.

The rapper has an extensive history of legal issues in his native New York, where he spent time on Riker’s Island for selling drugs and has been involved in several fights that ended with him being charged with assault, but nothing involving guns. His most high-profile arrest was in 2019, when he was held for two months in Sweden after a fight in Stockholm. In that case, he was released ahead of trial and found guilty in absence, but given a suspended sentence.