Andre Braugher, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ Actor, Died From Lung Cancer, Spokesperson Says

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actor Andre Braugher died of lung cancer.

via: NBC News

The 61-year-old died Monday. At the time his representative Jennifer Allen had released a short statement saying that Braugher had died from a brief illness.

Braugher was best known for his roles as police detective Frank Pembleton in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and as a police captain on NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

He won an Emmy in 1998 for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role in “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

In a statement Tuesday, NBC Entertainment remembered Braugher as an “actor that others in the profession would always aspire to be.”

“In addition to his prowess as a dramatic actor, his comedy chops were also on full display as the determined and passionate Capt. Holt in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ We will miss him tremendously,” the statement read.

Braugher also had roles in “Glory” in 1989, “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Good Fight,” “Last Resort,” “House” and many others. He was nominated for Emmy Awards 11 times throughout his career and won twice.

He is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, also an actor on “Homicide: Life on the Street,” and three sons, according to IMDb.