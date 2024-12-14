André 3000 Says OutKast Is ‘Further Away’ from New Music ‘Than We’ve Ever Been’: ‘It’s a Chemistry Thing’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

André 3000 and Big Boi have no issue coming together to protect Outkast’s intellectual property. However, getting the former duo in the booth or on a stage isn’t as simple.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the “Ms. Jackson” singer (whose legal name is André Benjamin) admitted new music from him and Big Boi is “further away” than it’s “ever been” from becoming a reality.

“I’ll say maybe 10, 15 years ago, in my mind, I thought an OutKast album would happen. I don’t know the future, but I can say that we’re further away from it than we’ve ever been,” André, 49, said.

“I think it’s a chemistry thing. We have to be wanting to do it. It’s hard for me to make a rap, period, you know? And sometimes I’m in the belief of ‘Let things be,'” he added.

André 3000 and Big Boi, 49, formed OutKast in 1992. Together they released six albums and earned six Grammy Awards.

In 2007, the two took a hiatus to pursue solo projects. Seven years later, the pair reunited to headline Coachella in honor of their debut album’s 20th anniversary, later performing at over 40 festivals. Their last performance was in New Orleans in 2014.

“It was a great time in life, and our chemistry was at a certain place that was undeniable,” André told the outlet. “And I think the audience sometimes believes that something has to last forever, and I don’t think that. Any kind of art form, I think that’s probably the opposite. It probably should not last forever.”

The singer-songwriter explained their music is “not like a product.”

“In the end,” he said, “we did give a product, but what made that product was a certain time in both of our lives. It’s not like we’re Coca-Cola, where it’s this formula that you can always press a button and it’ll happen.”

A farewell tour doesn’t seem to be on the horizon either, as André said, “I doubt that [would happen].”

“I knew when I was, like, 25, that at a certain age I wouldn’t want to be onstage doing those songs. They required a certain energy. Honestly, I’m not a big fan of looking back. I’m just not. I’m grateful for everything that’s happened, but it was a time. To me, that’s what it is. That was a great time, and I wish y’all were there,” the artist explained.

André 3000 told Rolling Stone he doesn’t “blame the fan for wanting what they’ve known.”

“I know, for the rest of my life, people will be like, “One more OutKast album.” And I try to put myself in the shoes of other people, and I’m like, ‘Man, if we ain’t do an OutKast album in 20 years, do y’all really think it’s going to happen now?'”

“I don’t know, maybe I just think differently. I know I wouldn’t be sitting around waiting,” he concluded.

via: People

