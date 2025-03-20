Amy Robach Sparks T.J. Holmes Engagement Rumors by Rocking Ring on That Finger for Date Night

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are fueling rumors with just one tiny trinket.

Robach sent the internet into a frenzy by wearing a ring on that finger during a date night with Holmes at the iHeartRadio Awards, sparking speculation the pair are headed down the aisle soon!

The former GMA cohosts turned couple stepped out for a glamorous night out at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, March 17. Amy, 52, and T.J., 47, were all smiles as they posed for photos on the red carpet, with attention drawn to the dark blue jewel set in diamonds on Amy’s ring finger, which matched her dress.

Although Amy and T.J. have yet to address the engagement rumors, iHeartRadio events do hold a special meaning to them as they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in December 2023.

T.J. and Amy, who were formerly cohosts on GMA3: What You Need to Know, first made headlines in November 2022 when photos of them holding hands and cozying up at a New York bar went public surfaced and revealed their romance. At the time, Amy and T.J. were still married to their respective partners Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig.

After their behind-the-scenes romance was revealed, both Amy and T.J. insisted that they were already in the process of divorcing their spouses before they started dating. In light of the scandal, the cohosts were placed on hiatus from GMA3 and were ultimately let go from the show in January 2023. They went on to launch their “Amy & T.J.” podcast together in December 2023.

The pair continue to make strides in their relationship, with Amy revealing during a September 2024 episode of their podcast that they had been living together for “the past few weeks.” The arrangement was due to Amy’s daughter Ava’s apartment being infested with roaches and she allowed her daughter and her roommate to live at her place.

“I’ve just said, ‘Hey y’all, knock yourselves out. I’ll be at T.J.’s,’” Amy said. Amy added that the current arrangement was a “trial run” with T.J., though he noted that he hadn’t been able to find much “wrong” with their current situation. However, they both agreed that their apartment was “too cold” and “too hot.” T.J. added, “Other than that, we’ve been good.”

T.J. continues to reflect on their current living situation, sharing that he had “enjoyed the time that we’ve had together.”

“It’s been a little different but I’ve liked it … where we know where we’re going to end up every night instead of having a plan,” the former CNN host concluded.

However, a month later, sources exclusively told In Touch that the “trial run” seemingly took a turn and Amy was having second thoughts about moving in with T.J.

“The new living arrangement hasn’t been as seamless as either hoped,” the source, who is close to the pair, explained in October 2024. “Moving in is a huge step and it’s proving to be quite an adjustment for both of them. With their big personalities, the tension is starting to build!”

Especially after losing their spouses and high-profile TV careers, the concerned source added, “To think they might also lose each other in the end would be unimaginable!”

