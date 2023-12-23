Amy Robach Says She Received 'Awful Emails That Included Death Threats' After T.J. Holmes Relationship Went Pubic [Video]

Amy Robach and TJ Holms spoke about the challenges they faced about their romance, following their dismissal due to an alleged affair.

via: Complex

On the latest episode of the couple’s iHeartRadio podcast Amy & T.J., the former GMA3 anchors were answering fan questions when Robach said that the couple faced harsh public criticism about their relationship. Before going public, Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, were separately married; Robach to Andrew Shue and Holmes to Marilee Fiebig. Shue and Fiebig are now reportedly dating.

“I was aghast… There were some really hateful, awful emails that included death threats, specific death threats because I was with a Black man,” Robach said on Amy & T.J. about the response to her relationship with Holmes. “And I had never experienced that before, and it was just a little taste of some of what I have never, or could never, or had never experienced before, and it was eye-opening, to say the very least.”

While the backlash towards Robach and Holmes has mainly been online fodder, the couple recently had an awkward meet and greet with a TikToker who shadily sang SZA’s “Kill Bill” to them.

The couple have still maintained an ‘us against the world’ mentality in the past year, with Robach insisting that they intend to marry, and Holmes noting that he’d grown tired of calling Robach his “girlfriend.”

“We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let’s see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intend on spending our lives together,” Robach said on episode “Pop the Question Part I.”